BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.08 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of BB opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

