Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.31 ($0.07), with a volume of 308352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).
Blackbird Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.71 million, a P/E ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 0.90.
About Blackbird
Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.
