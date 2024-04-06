Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $42,375.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80.
Block Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
