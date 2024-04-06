BNB (BNB) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $580.75 or 0.00857779 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.84 billion and $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,190 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,217.04502782. The last known price of BNB is 583.11757083 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2132 active market(s) with $1,791,864,200.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

