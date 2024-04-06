Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $614.38

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.38 ($7.71) and traded as high as GBX 697 ($8.75). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 693 ($8.70), with a volume of 136,463 shares.

Bodycote Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.59.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity

Bodycote Company Profile

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,592.02). 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.