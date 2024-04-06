Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Edward Jones restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,593.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,336.55. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

