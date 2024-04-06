Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 304 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $279.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

