Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $444.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.18 and a 200 day moving average of $464.85.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.