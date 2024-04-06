Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $476.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.