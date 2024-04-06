Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

