Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,358 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

