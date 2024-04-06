Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

