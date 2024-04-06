Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.50. 421,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,258,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,426,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

