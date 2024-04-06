Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $73.81

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $63.45 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

