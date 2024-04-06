Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $4.27

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. CommScope has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

