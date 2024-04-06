Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $37.43

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,770,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,888,532 shares of company stock worth $44,687,450 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

