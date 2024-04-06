Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $29.60

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Envista by 730.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

