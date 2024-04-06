Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $24.20

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

