Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $28.28

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 113,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

