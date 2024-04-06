Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Price Target at $579.33

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $455.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

