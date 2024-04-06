BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.54). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.54), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.
BTG Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 840. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTG
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.