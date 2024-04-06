BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

BWXT stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

