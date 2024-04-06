Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at $244,395,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,585 shares of company stock worth $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

