Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stake Raised by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.