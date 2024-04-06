Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.24 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

