Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 33,484.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,167,000 after purchasing an additional 565,882 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 646,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $333.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

