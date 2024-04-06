Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $36.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $239.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.