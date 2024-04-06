Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,979 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

