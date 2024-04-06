Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 37,862.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,148,000 after acquiring an additional 210,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.46 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

