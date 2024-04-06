Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,102,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

