Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

