Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on the stock.
The Mission Group Price Performance
Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.75 ($0.66).
About The Mission Group
