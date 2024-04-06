Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on the stock.

The Mission Group Price Performance

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.75 ($0.66).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.