Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $34.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -666.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.