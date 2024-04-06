Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,240.00

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.12) and last traded at GBX 2,198 ($27.59), with a volume of 2945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($27.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 447.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,076.05.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

