Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 1,940,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,968,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GOEV
Canoo Stock Down 4.9 %
Institutional Trading of Canoo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.