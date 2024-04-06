Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.91

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €191.91 ($206.35) and traded as high as €211.10 ($226.99). Capgemini shares last traded at €209.70 ($225.48), with a volume of 648,984 shares changing hands.
Capgemini Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.18.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
