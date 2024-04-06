Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $23.67 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

