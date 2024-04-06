Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 490 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.45 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.