Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,206,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,538,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $476.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

