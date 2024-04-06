Cardano Price Tops $0.58 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.66 billion and $309.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.12 or 0.04920100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,229,025 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.