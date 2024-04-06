Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,800,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $109.98 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

