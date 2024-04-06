Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.43.

NYSE CSL opened at $398.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $204.29 and a one year high of $400.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

