CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

