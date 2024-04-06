Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,101.35

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,101.35 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,119.50 ($14.05). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.93), with a volume of 410,393 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,137.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,290.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

