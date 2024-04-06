Carol Hagh Buys 10,000 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($33,642.98).

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON CSN opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.85. The company has a market capitalization of £421.63 million, a P/E ratio of -822.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.77).

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

