Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,020.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

