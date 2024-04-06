Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $777,773.70 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carvana Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
