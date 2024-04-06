Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $777,773.70 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,354,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,050,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.