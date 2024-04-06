Casper Trading Down 10.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Casper has a market capitalization of $419.37 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,507,828,138 coins and its circulating supply is 11,918,347,800 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,506,588,644 with 11,917,166,722 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03530672 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,454,010.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

