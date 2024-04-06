Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,641,000 after buying an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

