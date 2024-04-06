CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.